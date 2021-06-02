Allen County Health Commissioner gives COVID number update for the county

Allen County Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn gave an update on where the county stands with their COVID cases.
She said that the county is currently looking at 86 cases per 100 thousand people. That's about right on track with the state as whole, as Ohio is seeing around 82 cases per 100 thousand residents. Luhn cited people getting vaccinated and continuing safety protocols for a large part of the cases lowering over time.
"Our numbers in Allen County when we look at our cases over the past two weeks, we have come down considerably during the month of May, which is great," said Luhn. "We’re still not quite as low as we were in March or a year ago in June, but we’re glad to see that coming down."
Those with the health department are hoping that numbers will drop to 50 per 100 thousand and lower in the near future.