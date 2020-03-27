It has been confirmed, coronavirus is in Allen County and health officials say we must take Governor Mike DeWine's “Stay at Home” order seriously.
Allen County Public Health announced that 2 Allen County residents have been confirmed to be infected with. They are not releasing any further details such as sex or age of the patient or whether they are hospitalized or in-home isolation. The health department is gathering information and will be contacting anyone they feel may have been exposed to the virus through these patients. The Health Commissioner says people need to understand there is no more time to wait.
Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn had this to say, “Our time to act is now. People can’t wait any longer to take this seriously. We’ve been telling people stay home. We have a window of opportunity to try and slow that spread and reduce how many people get sick. But that window is closing.”
Lima Mayor David Berger is stressing that residents need to social distance. He says that Lima Police officers have had to speak with people still gathering in groups to disperse. And while they have roped off the playground equipment in the parks, pickup basketball games are still happening.
Berger says, “That is a dangerous activity now. If one person is shooting hoops that’s fine. But when you’ve got contact basketball taking place you, in fact, are transferring the disease to others.”
Officials can’t stress enough how important it is for people to distance themselves as it really is a matter of life and death.
Luhn added this, “All of this is being done to save lives. We’re trying to preserve our health care resources, keep people healthy and keep them out of the hospital. Every step we can take and what everybody can do helps.”
A community call center has been set up for anyone to call if they feel they may have symptoms of the virus. That number is 419-226-9000.
Media Release from Allen County Public Health: Allen County Public Health (ACPH) has identified the first positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County residents. ACPH received notification this afternoon of positive results for two individuals that reside in Allen County. “We have been preparing for our first cases since we have known that community spread in Ohio was identified. We are prepared to work closely with our local healthcare partners and the Ohio Department of Health to move forward with the response to COVID-19,” said Kathy Luhn, Health Commissioner.
ACPH continues to urge individuals to consult with their providers if they develop symptoms such as fever or respiratory symptoms. Individuals may also call the joint COVID-19 screening line at 419-226-9000, or the Blanchard Valley Health System Triage Line at 419-423-7890. Providers are urged to report any suspected cases of COVID-19 to the Health Department immediately.
The community should continue to follow the Ohio Stay at Home Order and practice the following:
• Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• If you have underlying health conditions or are an older adult, avoid large gatherings.
• Trust only reliable sources of information, such the CDC, the Ohio Department of Health and Allen County Public Health