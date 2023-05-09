Press Release from the Allen County Homeland Security & Emergency Management: On May 10th from 8:00 AM- 12:00 PM, the Allen County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) and Allen County Homeland Security & Emergency Management will collaborate with CSX, Mercy Health St. Rita’s, Allen County HAZMAT Team, Lima Fire Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Office, American Township Fire Department, Life Flight and the American Red Cross to conduct a full scale hazardous materials exercise. The exercise is designed to test the County’s ability to respond to a hazardous material incident. Residents traveling in the area of 2000 North West Street and 730 West Market Street will see an increased amount of emergency vehicles during the exercise.
Exercise play will begin promptly at 9:00AM at 2000 North West Street and 730 W Market Street Lima, Ohio