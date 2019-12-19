Moving day is here for two Allen County agencies who serve thousands of clients in the region.
Allen County Jobs and Family Services along with Ohio Means Jobs Allen County are leaving their old offices and are moving into a more conducive working space. It will be all hands on deck Friday as desks, computers, filing cabinets, chairs, and more will be transferred to the new building. The two agencies employ nearly 100 and with that comes a lot of stuff to move. The new location is on Commerce Parkway off State Route 65 which will offer a better layout for clients and a much safer way to get there.
Executive Director Joe Patton says, “This will be a lot better. We had a lot of dangerous near-miss accidents on that road. A lot of busy traffic on Metcalf and South Dixie there. This is off-road; they’ll be able to pull right up and this will be nice for our elderly clients. We are looking forward to serving the public.”
Patton says the conference center will be up and running by the end of January providing much-needed space for job training and recruitment. Both agencies will be closed tomorrow, Friday, December 20th for the move and be back open Monday, December 23rd.