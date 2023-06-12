June 12, 2023 Press Release from Allen County Job and Family Services: LIMA, OH - Allen County Job and Family Services, through its Adult Protective Services (APS) program, is dedicating Thursday, June 15, 2023, as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, in appreciation of the efforts of community organizations in raising awareness of supportive services available to the senior citizens of Allen County.
As the County’s program entrusted with the investigation and evaluation for allegations of suspected abuse, neglect and/or exploitation of adults 60 years of age or older, the APS program serves to connect older Allen County residents to a network of community partners and resources, toward meeting their necessary care and support needs. It is the collective responsibility of all residents to contribute to the health and safety of our area seniors, and Allen County Job and Family Services has appreciated the collaboration of these partners as they have helped shape the community supports for our County’s seniors.
The Board of Commissioners of Allen County recognizes Thursday, June 15, 2023, as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, both to raise awareness in our communities, as well as to say “Thank You” to area law enforcement, local health providers, and other community organizations for the vital role they play in the well-being of Allen County seniors. To show support for elders in our community, Allen County residents are encouraged to wear purple on this day and throughout the month of June, in unity with all who stand for the safety and prosperity of our elders. Together, we are able to promote a safe and healthy environment for older adults, and all of Allen County.
To promote all the great things Allen County has to offer our local elder population, Job and Family Services will be hosting a Senior Resource Fair on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Community partners from healthcare to financial services, assisted living to mental health, will be on site to discuss various service offering with attendees. Free document shredding services will also be available throughout the event.