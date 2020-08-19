Allen County Judge talks to Lima Optimists about children in the courtroom

On Wednesday, Judge Terri Kohlrieser spoke to the Lima Noon Optimist group on what challenges having children who are victims or witnesses to crime may cause in the courtroom.
Judge Kohlrieser explained how the common pleas court in which she presides is designed for adults. She told examples of trials she oversaw that involved children and how they made them comfortable. The justice system tries to eliminate the number of people they tell their story to, in order to avoid added trauma. Often times exceptions need to be made in the courtroom to accommodate children's comfort level when they testify, such as writing instead of speaking, or having an emotional support animal.
“How important it is to understand that they don’t have the same approaches to court that adults do because they simply don’t know things that adults know. And how you have to handle them and their special needs in that regard," explains Judge Kohlrieser. "I think it’s very important for people to know, particularly people who might be jurors someday. That what you expect out of an adult, you can’t necessarily expect out of a child.”
