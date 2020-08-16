Allen County Junior Fair names their royalty for the fair

Allen County Junior Fair has picked their court to preside over the exhibit only fair. Cierra Ackerman from Bluffton High School has been named the queen for the fair and Evan Core from Spencerville High School was selected to be the king. Cole Austin and Michaela Cosart both from Allen East were named the fair prince and princess. Because of Governor Mike DeWine's order, the event will be only junior fair projects this year, and the fair board has voted to close the fair to the public and only family members will be allowed in for the fair competitions. The non-animal 4-h projects have been already been judged and the animal shows will begin on Saturday, August 22nd. The livestock auction will be held on Thursday, August 27th.