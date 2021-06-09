Allen County Juvenile Detention Center library receives upgrade by Lima Public Library

A wide array of books are now available to those at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center.
The library of the detention center saw a major renovation on Wednesday thanks to the Lima Public Library. A room that housed dated shelves and old books have now been replaced with brand new shelving, as well as a wide variety of books, from novels, biographies, comic books, manga, and more.
The beginning signs of a renovation stated when Dr. Thomas Hull, Clinical Director at the detention center, reached out to Lima Public Library Executive Director Gary Fraser for help with their personal library.
Fraser states that his first impression of the library was that it was dated and worn out. Seeing a need to promote reading at the center, Fraser turned to the Lima Library association.
"It gave me an idea, I went to our foundation in the Lima Library Association and we got $10,000 to replace the entire collection," said Fraser.
With that grant, new shelves, as well as a van-load of books, were donated to the center. On Wednesday, representatives from the Lima Public Library were on hand to install the new additions.
One of those representatives was Sarah Crawford, a reference librarian with the Lima Public Library. Crawford also serves as the head of the book club at the Juvenile Detention Center. She says that she has seen firsthand what a good book can do for these juveniles.
"I have had students come to me in the library after release and say 'Miss, Miss, Miss, I really loved that book that we read in book club, I was hoping you had the second one or do you have anything like that that I can read?' " explained Crawford.
Each book that is available at the center's library was carefully selected by Lima Public Library staff to appeal to ages 8-20. A total of eight hundred ninety new books were displayed on the shelves of the library.
Staff at the juvenile detention center say that the updated library can go a long way in the rehabilitation of these juveniles, so that they can enter society once again.
"It can take somebody to a different location and give them that respite that they need from being confined in the walls of the center for a few hours," said Todd Kohlrieser, Allen County Probate & Juvenile Court Judge. "Hopefully it will keep their interest to think about different opportunities and choices that they can make - that they can still make - and hopefully better themselves and learn something in the process."
Juvenile Detention Center resides will have access to the new books within guidelines established by the staff of the center.