Allen County Land Bank acquires two properties on West Grand Avenue

The Allen County Land Bank is back at it again as two more properties are acquired and boarded up.
537 West Grand Avenue was handed over from “Tax Ease of Ohio” and 328 West Grand Avenue came from the “Forfeiture to the State List”. They are just across the street from each other and both have been vacant for several years. Land Bank officials gaining access to the properties to take stock of their condition to see what will be done with them.
County Auditor and Land Bank Administrator Rachael Gilroy says, “If we can go ahead and clean up these properties by whatever means that may be, whether it’s rehabbing or demolition, then we can transfer the property to a neighbor next door who’s deserving and will take care of that property.”
After their inspection, 537 West Grand will be set for demolition and 528 West Grand will be offered up for rehab. Out of the 266 properties the land bank has acquired, Gilroy says they have sold 40 with about 15 being rehabbed by a new owner.