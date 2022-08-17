Allen County leaders urge motorists to drive safely as students return back to school

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Leaders from the Lima-Allen County area gathered in order to urge drivers to practice safe driving habits as traffic is expected to increase due to students returning to school.
Last year, 176 pedestrians died from traffic crashes in Ohio, including 14 children. To address the concerning numbers, a press conference was held at the Lima AAA on Allentown Road.
Officials state that with students returning to school, expect an increase in overall traffic.
"We are asking everybody to please just slow down," said Jill Ackerman, Lima City Schools Superintendent. "No distracted driving, put your phone away... pay attention."
School bus safety is a main topic that many officials are focusing on, as they remind motorists that they must come to a complete stop if they see a school bus in front of them flashing their lights as well as displaying a stop sign. Failure to do so can come with consequences.
"If you pass that bus we will capture a picture, of your car and your license plate and we will take that to our local authorities and they will then move forward with charges," said Ackerman. "Because that bus at that point is either loading or unloading kids. So it is a very dangerous time. We just ask that you please leave home a little early if you think you will be behind a bus."
Traffic during the school calendar year also increases outside of normal school hours, with after school activities, sports, and much more.
"It's a time to be aware in as you are driving in these school zones for events, football games, band practice, whatever it may be," said Robert White, Ohio Department of Transportation Capital Programs Administrator. "Pay attention and watch for those vehicles entering and exiting."
Parents are urged to be more cautious dropping off or picking up their kids as well, all in an effort to protect students, faculty, and staff during the school year.
"It drives home the point that it's important," said Cindy Nelson, Lima AAA store manager. "Watch for the school buses. Watch for the school zones. Watch for these kids. Put your phones down, get rid of the distractions and pay attention when you are driving. Allow extra time for delays."
