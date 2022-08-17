Allen County leaders urge motorists to drive safely as students return back to school

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Leaders from the Lima-Allen County area gathered in order to urge drivers to practice safe driving habits as traffic is expected to increase due to students returning to school.

Allen County leaders urge motorists to drive safely as students return back to school

Last year, 176 pedestrians died from traffic crashes in Ohio, including 14 children. To address the concerning numbers, a press conference was held at the Lima AAA on Allentown Road.

Allen County leaders urge motorists to drive safely as students return back to school
Allen County leaders urge motorists to drive safely as students return back to school
Allen County leaders urge motorists to drive safely as students return back to school

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.