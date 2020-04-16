You hope nothing like this ever happens but you can be prepared for when it does; that from Allen County commissioners.
The county budget commission has presented a projection of how much the county may lose in revenue due to the COVID-19 crisis. At 2.8 million dollars, it's quite significant. Most of that from projected lost sales tax from people not out spending due to the governor's stay at home order in place since mid-March. Commissioners say that they have talked with elected officials and they are looking at ways to make reductions.
"We're going to look at everything so we have to look at where we're at," said Cory Noonan, Allen County Commissioner. "It's not just lines, it's going to look at overall budget. We do this every month. It's not uncommon to have to move dollars around to make ends meet. Once we get into the actual numbers and all those lines and funds, I'm pretty confident that this is going to be able to shake out."
Noonan says they will continue to work with county leaders to find ways to make it through this difficult period.