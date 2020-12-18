Allen County looking financially sound heading into 2021

Allen County is looking to be on solid ground financially as commissioners present the 2021 draft budget to elected officials and department heads.
The budget is just under 30-million dollars with a healthy carryover and a solid rainy-day fund. The county was able to make it through this year with strategic planning and feels comfortable and confident going into 2021. With the assistance of federal reimbursement dollars due to the pandemic, funding was available to earmark toward a bonus for employees.
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan explains, “We committed 3-percent of an office salary line as money to be used during the year. How that elected official, how that department head chooses to use that money, chooses to allocate that money or when to allocate that money – that’s up to each office.”
The county “rainy day fund” will also be benefitting due to the pandemic and one-time federal dollars. By law, the county can have a certain percentage of funds in the account, and in 2021 they will be adding 1.9-million dollars into it in case of that rainy day.
Noonan goes on to add, “Now mind you one month of county operations is over 2.4-million dollars. So we’re trying to get to that amount. This is a one-time dollar that will come in. What better way than to put it into the rainy-day fund that the entire county could benefit from if it’s needed.”
With this money, the rainy day fund will just be over 4-million dollars.