Allen County man who made threats to blow up a school and a priest in 2019 receives his sentence

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man gets sentenced for a 2019 incident that forced a lock-down at a Putnam County school.
63-year-old Robert Miller will spend two years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of inducing panic. Another count was dropped as part of the deal. Because he's been in custody for more than a thousand days, he will be released as soon as he reports to prison because of the time served.
In 2019, the Allen County Sheriff's Office says Miller sent a threatening letter to his ex-wife that included messages of blowing up Pandora-Gilboa school and an unnamed priest. The threat prompted a lockdown at the school. Miller received treatment for mental health issues after his arrest and was found competent to stand trial in December.