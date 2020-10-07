Allen County marked as "high incidence" county

Gov. Mike DeWine showed several charts during his Tuesday conference, giving Ohioans a slightly different look at COVID-19 data that is being recorded.
One of these charts shows counties that are considered high incidence, marked on the chart with an H. That means that these counties have more than 100 cases per 100,000 people.
Those with Allen County Public Health say, the case count in Allen County recently does reflect that.
"With our population of Allen County being around 105,000, it’s pretty easy just to extrapolate our rate from our numbers," said Tami Gough with Allen County Public Health. "We got down as low as a rate of in the 70s towards the end of August and into September, and unfortunately, just like we saw throughout July and into early August, we are starting to see those numbers creep up."
The number for Allen County could be reaching close to 130 cases per 100,000 people.
Part of the reason for cases increasing could be that the weather is getting colder, and that means more people will be staying indoors. Schools are also back in session, though Allen County Public Health says that there aren't too many cases coming from local schools.
Health officials stress that the big takeaway from this is to keep up good practices when it comes to being around others indoors.
"We need to continue to do the quarantining measures, and continue to do the safety measures that we have in place, like the cleaning and the masking and the social distancing," said Gough.
Also noted by Gov. DeWine was a shift in location for hospitalizations in the state, showing that people in rural areas are increasingly being sent to the hospital for COVID-19.