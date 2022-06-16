Allen County Museum getting travelling exhibit about Ohio's connection to the White House

A new traveling exhibit coming to the Allen County Museum highlighting Ohio’s connections to the White House.
Work is underway to set up “Ohio Presidents: Surprising Legacies” is coming from the “Decorative Arts Center of Ohio in Lancaster.” The exhibit will include historical artifacts from the Presidents and their wives talking about their lives and their presidency. From the new space in the Changing Gallery to the actual exhibits, its organizers say it will be a new experience for patrons.
Amy Craft Klassen, director of the Allen County Museum said, “We have been able to do some different exhibitions, but this is the largest that we’ve ever done. And we’ve also been able to get pieces on loan from other organizations. Six other historical museums and presidential sites and that’s the first thing we’ve never done that before at the museum.
Christine Fowler Shearer, independent curator and art historian added, “It’s kind of theme underneath it is called Surprising Legacies, which means we’re trying to pull out some information that’s not as well-known necessarily about the presidents and their wives. Inform people about how human they are and how their lives kind of mimic everbody’s else’s in some way despite the fact that they lived in a really big white house.”
Th exhibit opens to the public Saturday June 25th from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm with a lecture from Fowler Shearer at 2:30pm in the changing gallery at the Allen County Museum.
