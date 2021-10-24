Allen County Museum holds "Ridin' the Rails" train ride

Hundreds of people loaded up onto trains in Lima on Sunday for the Ridin' the Rails event.
The Allen County Museum invites the community out every other year for one of their biggest fundraising events. People got to enjoy a couple of hours riding the train through the area with their friends and family. The train made a round trip over the Quincy Bridge and back.
Director of the Allen County Museum, Amy Craft, says that the afternoon ride was sold out, and the morning ride was nearly sold out.
“It’s a fun event," says Craft. "It’s family oriented, it’s not just for adults. I’m seeing a lot more kids this year than I’ve seen in the previous year. I think in that regard, it’s just that people love that train history. There’s train enthusiasts throughout Allen County and around so I think that’s part of the draw.”
Their next Riding the Rails event will be in 2023, but look out for other events from the Allen County Museum in the meantime.