Allen County Museum is in need of volunteers to assist visitors and school tours

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Museum is in need of volunteers to be part of its docent program to greet and assist visitors.
The museum depends on volunteers to help them share the history of Allen County. This week new and current docents are attending orientation to learn more about the museum and the Children's Discovery Center and what they offer to those visiting. To be a docent they ask that you volunteer up to 40 to 60 hours a year, which comes out to about an hour or two a week. They will teach you everything else you need to know.
"They get to follow tours with other people to see how we do tours. They get to stay here on floor duty. We walk around and we explain everything to them and eventually, they understand what we're doing here. They understand that we're giving people the history of Allen County from what we've learned. And we figure the more people that learn about Allen County the better Allen County's going to be," stated Mark Billingsley, Allen County Museum docent.
"We do a lot of school tours during the school year and to see these children come in here and see their eyes light up and see them just enjoy it, and you think this is good because some of them are going to want to really go further with it at some point. So we want them to learn," said Anne Kundert, Allen County Museum docent.
If you are interested in learning more about becoming a docent for the Allen County Museum, you can contact staff at any time by calling 419-222-9426. You can learn more about the Allen County Museum by visiting https://allencountymuseum.org/.