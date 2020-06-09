Allen County Museum preparing to reopen

Governor Mike DeWine recently made the announcement that locations like movie theaters and museums would be allowed to reopen their doors starting on Wednesday, June 10th.
Of course, that was wonderful news to the Allen County Museum, whose staff is ready to welcome guests back in. They've also been hard at work since they initially closed their doors back on March 16th.
"We have been really busy all along, and our staff has been working from home," said Amy Craft, director of the Allen County Museum. "There’s a silver lining so to speak and we’ve been happy because we’ve been able to get some projects accomplished and done. We've really started to look at things that perhaps we even want to start to do, and engage with differently with the public."
The museum is still getting things ready inside to make their official reopening date of June 16th. Much like every other location that is adjusting to the rules set in place by the state, the Allen County Museum will be running things slightly differently.
They have changed their hours (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.; 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday) to allow for one hour of sanitizing, as well as allowing those most a risk to have an hour just to themselves in the museum. Hands-on activities will be swapped with packets that guests can take home with them.
The direction guests will be viewing exhibits is also changing, to be sure that people are keeping distance between them while inside.
"We will also be having directed flow, which is really very different for us because people are generally able to meander, but this time we’re going to be to directing flow one way," Craft said. "That will be done through arrows on the floor and then lots of signage, that will obviously be different."
Staff also asks that people wear masks while visiting, and if you don't have one, the museum will be able to provide you with a mask.