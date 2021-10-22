Allen County Museum receives major grant from Ohio Humanities

The Allen County Historical Society and Museum was granted almost $26,000 in relief funds Friday.

Allen County Museum receives major grant from Ohio Humanities

Ohio Humanities presented a check to the historical society in recognition of National Arts and Humanities Month. This was the first donation from a new fund created by a partnership between the General Assembly and Ohio Humanities. Representative Bob Cupp and Senator Matt Huffman were there Friday at the check presentation. The executive director of Humanities says the historical society was a perfect fit for the grant.

Allen County Museum receives major grant from Ohio Humanities

"The Allen County Historical Society and Museum really stands out because it's a great example of a public-private partnership and their leadership and staff are really entrepreneurial and really thinking ahead about how they can always keep their exhibits fresh to engage new generations of citizens."

With the money, the Allen County Museum will be renovating their hall of fame exhibit and making it available online.

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage our online content here at Your Hometown Stations. I'll also help out the news department post their articles and press releases from time to time.