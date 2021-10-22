Allen County Museum receives major grant from Ohio Humanities

The Allen County Historical Society and Museum was granted almost $26,000 in relief funds Friday.
Ohio Humanities presented a check to the historical society in recognition of National Arts and Humanities Month. This was the first donation from a new fund created by a partnership between the General Assembly and Ohio Humanities. Representative Bob Cupp and Senator Matt Huffman were there Friday at the check presentation. The executive director of Humanities says the historical society was a perfect fit for the grant.
"The Allen County Historical Society and Museum really stands out because it's a great example of a public-private partnership and their leadership and staff are really entrepreneurial and really thinking ahead about how they can always keep their exhibits fresh to engage new generations of citizens."
With the money, the Allen County Museum will be renovating their hall of fame exhibit and making it available online.