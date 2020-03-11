Allen County Museum's newest exhibit highlights middle school art

The Allen County Museum is currently showcasing a new exhibit that highlights the work of area middle school students. During the opening reception of the Innervision Show, students and their parents got a chance to check out a number of different art pieces.
There were a variety of different paintings including portraits and cartoons. All of the pieces were created by students at Lima North and West Middle schools. The West Middle School art teacher says it’s important to showcase their work because a lot of times it goes unnoticed.
“They have an untapped talent that people don’t really see,” said Bill Millmine, West Middle School art teacher. “Normally they keep in their little book and carry it with them so as the art teachers we like to get it out of them and showcase it and let people know what they’re doing.”
You can check out the exhibit up until April 3, 2020.