Allen County Museum shows off some historic artifacts at today's Rotary Club meeting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Rotarians get a taste of local history as the Allen County Museum's Traveling Trunk makes a stop at their meeting.

Members got a chance to see a mammoth tooth and a crazy quilt among other artifacts that can be found at the museum. The Traveling Trunk usually makes stops at local schools, but today was for the adults. The museum curator of education says it's important to match the historic items to the audience on hand.

"I think it's just important to get people passionate about history and you know sometimes maybe it wasn't your favorite subject in school. But what I try to do is to find something that will relate to everyone," said Sarah Rish, curator of education at the Allen County Museum.

Rish says they will be having another "Life in America" event depicting life from 1900 to 1910. It will be on July 14th and 15th from 1 to 4 p.m. each day and is free and open to the public.

