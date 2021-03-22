Allen County officials heading to Columbus to support additional language in Ohio Transportation Bill

Allen County’s concerns to the new transportation bill will be heard at the capital on Tuesday as top elected officials are testifying.
Allen County Engineer Brion Rhodes and Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan will be at the state house to testify in support of Sub House Bill 74, the Transportation Budget. They and many other county leaders across the state would like to see the addition of language increasing local government “Force Account” limits. It is a set amount of dollars that limits the amount of work local governments can do “in house” before going out to bid. It hasn’t been adjusted in 18 years.
Allen County Engineer Brion Rhodes explains, “Unfortunately, the legislature at that point and time did not put any cost of inflationary index in it. So, when it was placed at $100,000 for bridges and $30,000 a mile for roads in 2003, we can’t simply do nearly as much work as we did back then.”
Rhodes says they aren’t asking for additional money to do more work but enough money to meet inflation and accomplish the same amount of work they had been doing.