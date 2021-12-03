Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick running for 3rd District Court of Appeals Judgeship

He has been campaigning around northwest Ohio and the Allen County Prosecutor spoke Friday about his desire to become the next 3rd District Court of Appeals Judge.
Juergen Waldick at the Allen County Republican luncheon, asked for their support as he works toward his goal of winning the judgeship. Current 3rd district court Judge Stephen Shaw is restricted from running again because of his age and Waldick sees this as an opportunity to use his skills in a bigger court.
Waldick explains, “Quite frankly I think I bring something to the court that we will lose with Judge Shaw leaving who also has a criminal background and a civil background in trial practice. I think this is important in the decision-making process of cases that the practical experience that I would bring to the court.”
Waldick has been Allen County Prosecutor since 2004. Assistant county prosecutor prior to that from 1998 to 2004. In the Putnam County prosecutor’s office from 1992 to 1998. Delphos City Law Director 1991 -1996 and the Lima City prosecutor’s office from 1986 to 1992. He will be filing his petitions to run after the first of the year.