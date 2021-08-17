Allen County Public Defenders Office making a difference in streamlining criminal court cases

Since its inception in January of this year, the Allen County Public Defenders Office has made great strides in streamlining cases in the court system.
Tuesday, Allen County Commissioners got an update on the progress of the department. It is up to a staff of 13 including the public defender handling criminal cases in Lima Municipal Court, Allen County Juvenile Court, and Allen County Common Pleas Court. As court-appointed attorneys for individuals who can’t afford an attorney, it is their responsibility to provide all the necessary information to the defendant in a timely manner. With the start of the full-time Allen County Public Defender’s Office, that process has improved dramatically.
Allen County Public Defender Ken Sturgill explains, “When you have that time to meet with people and explain this is what the evidence shows, this is what your case looks like, then they’re prepared at these pretrials and those court appearances to make decisions on where their case is going to go.”
In the past, Sturgill says not being prepared before going into court was a big hold up in moving cases forward. The state has increased the reimbursement of costs incurred by the office for services to defendants to 80%.