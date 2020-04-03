As Allen County Public Health continues to update Allen County residents daily on the number of COVID-19 cases that have been identified in our county, we will not be sharing demographic or health status information about individual cases. We will share the number of cases, the age range of cases, and the number of hospitalizations. It has always been the practice of ACPH when reporting disease statistics to consider individuals’ privacy rights.
“This is part of public health’s work to balance public interest with the privacy rights of our individual citizens within our community,” said Kathy Luhn, Allen County Health Commissioner. “We are committed to ensuring they receive proper, compassionate care as well as preventing any possible spread of infectious disease.”
Allen County Public Health will not be sharing the number of cases by ZIP code. ZIP code data only represents the residential area of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. This would likely lead to a false sense of security for individuals who think that they have a lower risk if their ZIP code has fewer cases. It is important to remember that the virus spreads person-to-person and we know community spread of COVID-19 is happening throughout all of Allen County.
COVID-19 is spreading in all of our communities. We all need to stay at home, keep a physical distance of at least six feet from each other, cover our coughs, and wash our hands. Together, we can all help to slow the virus down and protect all Allen County residents.
Daily updates can be found at allencountypublichealth.org. Other valuable resources are available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.