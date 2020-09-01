Allen County Public Health cautions to keep up safety measures as people start to see more of their "normal" lives come back into play.
A representative of Allen County Public Health says Allen County is seeing more daily COVID-19 cases than when the pandemic began. They say it's due in part due to returning to normal activities.
With those activities, people often wonder why some events can be held and why some can't. Organizers submit plans to Allen County Public Health but they don't necessarily approve them. They guide the organizers in executing proper safety measures outlined in the appropriate health orders.
"What we don't want to see is picking and choosing and looking for loopholes from one order to apply to an activity that the order wasn't intended for," Tami Gough said, prevention and health promotion services director. "So, that's why it's a good idea just to run your plans by us, so we can help you have your activity but have it safely."
Allen County Public Health's website has checklists for organizers to use for their specific event.