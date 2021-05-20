Allen County Public Health closes mass vaccination clinic

After an 8-week order by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Lima is now closed.
Thursday was the last day that the clinic located at the old Knights of Columbus was providing shots. Attendance was light compared to when the clinic first opened. In total, the mass clinic provided more than 3,500 vaccinations to individuals from all over Ohio and neighboring states. Vaccinations will be available at the health department and various providers around the region.
Allen County Public Health’s Emergency Planner Brandon Fischer explains, “Just because we’re closing down this site does not mean that we’re not going to be offering vaccinations in the community so we’re still working at the health department to offer shots to the public. We’re going out to businesses. So, if there is a business that’s interested or church group or any other organization that is interested give a call to the health department. We’ll set something up and come out to you and offer vaccines at your site.”
A full list of vaccine providers can be found on the Allen County Public Health website.