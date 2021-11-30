Allen County Public Health continues to urge residents to help reduce transmission of COVID-19

Local health officials are urging people to take precautions to reduce the rate of transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
Allen County Public Health says November has the third-highest count of reported cases since the pandemic began. As of November 29th, November statistics show there were 2,080 cases in the county with 170 people in the hospital for treatment in a four-county region with 130 of those in Allen County medical facilities. That number could grow as concerns of family gatherings over the Thanksgiving weekend could produce more people contracting the virus, and with more family gatherings planned as the holidays approach. The health department can't stress the importance of taking a home COVID test if you're feeling symptoms.
"So, that we don't have to deal with the after-effects and the potential guilt that can be associated with potentially giving Covid-19 to a loved one who may not have a great outcome to that virus."
Home tests are available for free at most public libraries and for purchase at local pharmacies. Allen County's vaccination rate is still low at just under 40%. The health department offers weekly vaccination clinics for both adults and children. The vaccine is also available at local pharmacies and doctor's offices.