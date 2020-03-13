Allen County Public Health is reporting as of Friday afternoon there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county.
Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn is urging people not to get wrapped up in the numbers because confirmed cases will happen and it’s not how many but how we respond to controlling the spread of COVID-19 that is crucial. The health department is the reporting agency of any confirmed cases and at this point, testing will only be done on individuals showing severe symptoms of the virus.
Luhn says, “There are some kits. Kits are still a limited resource, so we are trying to save the testing for those who are at high risk for complications or infecting others. So that’s who we save the testing for.”
While the disruptions we are experiencing are inconvenient Luhn Says what we do today will pay off tomorrow. “Social Distance” is the new buzz word. The size of the crowd can increase the spread but even smaller gatherings could be at risk. The best practice for the next few weeks is to limit your interactions with people.