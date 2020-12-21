Allen County Public Health describes type of coronavirus vaccines that have been received locally

As Allen County sees its first doses of coronavirus vaccines arrive many still have questions about them.
Allen County Public Health is reporting that we are receiving the “Moderna” vaccine. They say it is a two-shot dosage with the second 28-days after the first. Health officials say some who have received the vaccine have noticed some pain at the injection site to more severe reactions of those with a history of allergic reactions. They do want people to realize that there is no actual “COVID virus” in the vaccine.
Emergency Planner Brandon Fischer with Allen County Public Health explains, “What these vaccines do is they create proteins on the surface of your cell that looks like the spike on the coronavirus itself. There’s no virus in it. It is just a small strand of R-N-A which does not go anywhere near your nucleus, does not change your genetic code. As soon as it replicates that, that is destroyed.”
The double dose is to assure you get the short and long-term immune response. Health officials say as time goes on there will be a better assessment of how many doses will be coming to Allen County along with what agencies have enrolled to be vaccine providers and how many they will receive. At this point, there are no general public vaccines to be given.