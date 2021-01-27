Allen County Public Health discusses vaccinations for seniors, school employees

Slowly but surely, the eligibility list for the COVID-19 vaccine is expanding in the state of Ohio - now Ohioans 75 years and older can be vaccinated.
Allen County Public Health has been taking appointments for the vaccine for that age group, and in the last two weeks, they will have distributed around 600 doses. But it can be a difficult process getting in to receive the vaccine, as supplies are limited.
"We know it’s a frustrating experience to get an appointment; it is all based on the supply - we are only getting a limited amount in each week and we’re doing our best to get those shots and arms as quickly as we can and scheduling those appointments," said Tami Gough, prevention and health services director for ACPH.
Another group that is close to being added to the list is staff in schools. Allen County Public Health has been working with almost all Allen County schools about that process, though it may be a while before they can be vaccinated too.
"Although vaccinations for schools start February 1st, that does not mean that every school employee that wants a shot is going to get one the week of February 1st," said Gough. "That’s why we’re coordinating our schedules and our vaccine availability with schools to figure out the most efficient way to do that. We will be moving throughout the school districts over the next several weeks to get this first doses into employees' arms."
If reservations for vaccinations have filled up at Allen County Public Health, area hospitals and even some pharmacies are starting to take in reservations. They have a list of vaccination sites on their website.