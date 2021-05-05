Allen County Public Health give update on county per capita case rate

We’re back to where we started but better than we were a few weeks ago.
That from officials at Allen County Public Health as they report the county per capita case rate of COVID has decreased to 141 per 100,000 as of Wednesday. Down from 157 cases per 100,000 from a few weeks ago. But still way above the 67 reported in March.
The golden number is 50 cases per 100,000 to return to normal with no restrictions according to the Governor. But how do we get there? Health officials still say it comes down to vaccinations and figuring out how to make them easily available to those still on the fence.
Tami Gough, Allen County Public Health Prevention & Health Services Director explains, “But that still leaves a lot of people who are not opposed to it, just haven’t done it for convenience sake, timing, or a variety of reasons. So, to them, I would now is the time.”
The health department will be having a vaccination clinic tomorrow morning from 6 am to 9 am as another time slot to reach out to people. It will be at the old Knights of Columbus on Cable Road.