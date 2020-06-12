Allen County Public Health hearing concerns on the wearing of masks as the pandemic continues

As life starts getting back to some sense of normalcy for people, Allen County Public Health is fielding calls with most of them concerning masks. Questions about who and when protective facial masks should be worn.
With more people getting out and about, they are seeing some wearing them and some not. Local health officials reiterate that the state requires that all employees are to be wearing masks and it’s up to the business owner to enforce that. As for customers, it’s their choice if the business does not require them. They say the virus is still here and wearing a mask can be beneficial to your health and being respectful to others to protect their health.
Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn explains, “And things like the choices we make like wearing a mask, washing our hands, staying home when we are sick. Those are the things we have control over. We can look at how much risk we’re comfortable taking and stick with those things to try and reduce the spread.”
Luhn says we are not out of the woods yet with the coronavirus and was saddened to see Doctor Amy Acton resign her post as the chief health official in Ohio. She says the actions taken by the state early on had an impact on Ohio residents.
Luhn adds, “Where we’re headed from here is very hard to say. We’re all watching our numbers, watching what’s happening around the country, and here in Ohio. Really keeping those overarching goals in mind of trying to reduce the spread.”
Luhn wants to remind everyone that pandemics are unpredictable and COVID-19 is no different.