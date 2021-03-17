Allen County Public Health in need of volunteers to assist in mass vaccination clinics

Providing 2,500 vaccinations a week for 8 weeks is no small task and Allen County Public Health is asking for the community's help in accomplishing it.
When the mass clinic opens at the end of the month, it will run multiple days a week, including one weekend day. The health board is encouraging residents to sign up as part of their Medical Reserve Corp to assist them at clinics.
Allen County Public Health Prevention and Health Services Director Tammi Gough explains, “Even though it’s called Medical Reserve Corp., you do not have to have a medical background. There are plenty of other opportunities that we need help with as far as registration, greetings, monitoring. Those types of things.”
You can find out more about the Medical Reserve Corp at https://www.allencountypublichealth.org/ under the emergency preparedness tab.