September 11, 2023 Press Release from the Allen County Public Health: Allen County Public Health is currently investigating both a probable case of Lyme Disease and a probable West Nile Virus case. We would like to remind the public of the risks associated with tick and mosquito season and urge them to take precautions associated Lyme Disease and with West Nile Virus.
To avoid contact with ticks and potential risk of Lyme Disease it is recommend you avoid wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter when outdoors. Consider using EPA- registered tick repellents, and wear light-colored long-sleeve shirts and pants to prevent tick bites. Tucking pants into socks is a great line of defense to keep ticks from making skin contact. Ticks can also ride into the home on clothing and pets, then attach to a person later, so carefully examine pets, coats and day packs.
Allen County Public Health recommends citizens watch for signs of Lyme Disease after visiting brush or wooded areas. Symptoms of Lyme Disease appear 3-32 days after tick bites. Look out for red, ring-like rash greater than 1-inch, fever and headache, fatigue, joint pain and swelling, nausea, and Bell’s Palsy, a type of facial paralysis that results in a temporary inability to control the facial muscles on the affected side of the face. If you experience any of these symptoms seek medical attention promptly.
To avoid contact with mosquitos and the potential risk of West Nile Virus it is advised to use EPA-approved insect repellents when outdoors. Wearing light colors and long-sleeved shirts and pants also add protection. If unable to use other measures, consider avoiding being outdoors around sunrise and sunset and make sure to eliminate potential for mosquito breeding grounds such as standing water in container or tires. When sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure, using mosquito netting can provide an extra layer of protection. Regularly maintaining clean gutters, and swimming pools even when not in use is also important. It is recommended to aerate ornamental ponds or stock them with mosquito-eating fish and to keep children's wading pools empty and upside-down when they aren't being used.
Allen County Public Health urges the community to be aware of the signs of West Nile Virus. Most people (4 out of 5 people) infected with West Nile Virus do not develop any symptoms. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash that can last up to a week. Follow up with a medical provider if you develop these symptoms Most people with fever due to West Nile Virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.
By following these simple steps, you can reduce your risk of West Nile Virus and Lyme Disease for yourself and your family.