Allen County Public Health is stressing the importance of staying cool and safe during excessive heat

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - As we start to enter this heatwave, it's important that you keep some tips in mind to stay cool and most importantly, safe during this time.
Allen County Public Health says that it's important to stay hydrated during this heat wave, while also ensuring that you limit your time outside as much as you can. Too much time in the heat without taking the necessary precautions can cause a variety of effects, such as heat stroke. It's important to also realize that it's going to be more than just hot outside these next couple of days.
"Beyond just being hot, it's going to be really humid, so the body doesn't have the opportunity to cool itself down with sweat, with the excess humidity outside. So there's a number of ways you can self-cool, but the biggest thing right now is to start drinking water. Drink water before you are thirsty, because when you are thirsty, it's a little too late to start drinking water. You might start feeling those effects of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which are serious conditions," explained Brandon Fischer, Allen County Public Health.
Once again, if you have the option to stay inside and stay cool, make sure you do so to avoid the excess heat.