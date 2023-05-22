Press Release from Ashley Richards, Allen County Public Health: Allen County Public Health wants to remind the public that under Ohio laws, no person shall operate a food service operation without a license.
This includes persons operating food services and food delivery services through social media channels such as Facebook and Instagram.
A food service operation is as a place where food, intended to be served in individual portions, is prepared for a charge or required donation. A food service operation includes a food delivery sales operation. Ohio law also prohibits the use of a private home for conducting a food service operation.
The purpose of obtaining a license through Allen County Public Health is to ensure food safety for all customers and uniformity between vendors. Protecting the public’s health is a top priority of all licensed food establishments in our community.
We would like to stress the importance of only purchasing food from an establishment that has obtained a food operations license. Not doing so can potentially lead to foodborne illness and encourages similar operations to take place.
If notified by Allen County Public Health that you are in violation of this code and do not cease food operations, the matter will be referred to the Allen County Board of Health and you may face further civil or criminal penalties.
Please note that the above restrictions do not apply to home bakers that make specific desserts, jams, jellies and candies. These foods are permitted to be made in home kitchens by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
If there are any questions regarding this information Brian Nartker, Director of Environmental Health, may be reached from 8-9:00 a.m., 1-2:00 p.m., and 4-4:30 p.m. at 419-228-4457.