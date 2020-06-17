Allen County Public Health: keep up safety protocol against COVID-19

It feels like we've been dealing with the coronavirus here in Ohio for much longer than just three months. As more time passes on, and we see the daily number of new cases start to slow down, it might be tempting to just shrug off certain practices.
But those with Allen County Public Health say that while it is true that new cases are slowing down, the virus hasn't gone away just yet, and ask that you be mindful of that as you head out.
"There’s still a lot of personal responsibility that you need to take to keep yourself safe and to keep those around you safe," said Tami Gough, PIO with Allen County Public Health. "It’s important to remember that you wear a mask when you can, you social distance when you can, wash your hands, use hand sanitizer - everything you can do to be protected as you can."
Increases in new cases may be happening less often, hospitalizations of COVID-19 are remaining pretty consistent month to month in Allen County.
Those with the health department added that while the state put out orders and recommendations for different events and situations, agencies in the county don't have the resources to go looking all of the time for people making violations.
Ultimately it's up to people's personal responsibility to look at those orders and make a decision on what activities that they want to do.
"The point of the orders is not for you to find a way to get around them and do what you wanted to do anyway; the point of the orders is to make you aware that there might be some things in those activities that could put you at risk of contracting COVID," Gough said.