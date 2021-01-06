Allen County Public Health looking for volunteers to help with COVID vaccine clinics

As the COVID-19 vaccines become more available in our area the need for volunteers will increase to assist in the clinics.
Allen County Public Health is accepting applications for “medical reserve” volunteers. They are in need of individuals with medical backgrounds and non-medical backgrounds to fill a variety of positions at vaccine clinics. The situation with the supply and demand of the vaccine is very fluid and local health professionals want to be prepared.
Allen County Public Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn adds, “We know down the road there will be more vaccines coming and at some point, we will have enough vaccine that everyone who wants a dose can get one. So we’re starting to plan for as the vaccine becomes more available. We want to get it out to people as safely and efficiently as we can having some of those large clinics is one way to do that.”
Currently, they are following their phase 1A and 1B vaccination plan for first responders, the elderly, and those most at risk. They will alert the public when other phases will be initiated. You can sign up to be a volunteer at allencountypublichealth.org