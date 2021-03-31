Allen County Public Health officially starts mass vaccination site in Lima

The former Knights of Columbus hall in Lima has been converted to a mass vaccination site by Allen County Public Health. This is a process that has been several weeks in the making, and those with the health department say that it's exciting to finally get it underway.
For the first day in operation, the site will vaccinate several hundred people with their shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"We'll be running about 500 to 600, and we receive 2500 doses this week," said Brandon Fischer, Emergency Planner for ACPH. "We’re waiting to hear our allocation for next week - we think it’s going to be very similar, and it’s going to be Johnson & Johnson, single-dose. We’re getting it out into the public and the CDC says once you get that dose of vaccine, you’ll be considered fully vaccinated within two weeks of getting your shot."
Those kinds of numbers were pretty impressive for Allen County Public Health, and they found that all of their appointment spots for the week were quickly booked up.
"We didn’t know exactly what the demand was going to be, but once we started seeing those appointments really start coming in, once they were posted, we started seeing 300, 400, 500 people scheduling that first day, we understood that the demand was there - not only for getting the vaccine, but for getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and getting that into peoples' arms so we can get back to normal," said Fischer.
The health department plans to run the site for around eight weeks, as long as demand is high. They will be speaking with the state to adjust their schedules as needed. Soon they will be taking appointments for next week, those can been made at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.