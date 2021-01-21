Allen County Public Health provided an update to the current state of vaccine distribution in the county.
As Phase 1B continues, 400 appointments are currently scheduled this week for individuals over the age of 80.
Phase 1B will also include individuals with severe congenital, development, or early-onset medical conditions, starting the week of January 25th. The health department is still working through planning for vaccinations for the group.
Also included in the current phase is adult school personnel and is scheduled to start the week of February 1st.
Allen County Public Health also states that all vaccine distribution is dependent upon the weekly allotment that the county receives from the state each week.
ACPH also asks for individuals to be patient while vaccine distribution continues.
Those who are eligible for the vaccine is asked to contact one of the following agencies:
- Allen County Public Health - 419-228-4636
- Bluffton Hospital - 419-369-2323
- Lima Memorial Hospital - 419-998-4491
- Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center - 419-996-5000