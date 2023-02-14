Allen County Public Health recommending flu shot for children

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health is reminding parents that it's not too late to schedule a flu shot for their child.
The CDC is reporting the highest number of pediatric flu deaths in three years. The majority of cases were not vaccinated, and nearly half involved children with no pre-existing conditions. Children under the age of five are especially at risk as their bodies have not developed prior immunity to the virus. Although flu cases in the area are down, Allen County's health commissioner says we can't rule out a secondary peak. Vaccines have proven to greatly reduce the risk of childhood flu hospitalizations or deaths.
"We're doing good right now but in past seasons, usually late February and early March, we have a second peak in influenza-associated hospitalizations and flu cases take off, so it's still not too late to go out and get that flu shot and get that protection while we're still in the middle of flu season," stated Brandon Fischer, Allen County Health Commissioner.
Parents who have concerns or want to schedule a flu shot can call the nursing services department at 419-228-4457.