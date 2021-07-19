Allen County Public Health has started another round of COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the area.
The first clinic was put on Monday morning at Lima Central Catholic. All of the clinics will be held at schools throughout Allen County.
The idea to start another round of COVID vaccine clinics was to give people another opportunity to get vaccinated if they wanted to, including students 12-years-old and up before the next school year starts.
"COVID has a greater opportunity to spread if masks aren’t going to be utilized, and we want to provide another layer of protection to ensure that we’re not running to any potential spread in the buildings that we have," said Brandon Fischer, emergency planner for ACPH "This is for not only the students, but the teachers, custodians, and everyone else who’s in and out of those schools."
The health department has four more clinics scheduled here in the area:
Bath Elementary School on July 21 from 1:30 - 3:30 pm
Spencerville School on July 22 from 9 - 11 am
Elida High School on July 22 from 2 - 4 pm
St. Rose School on July 23 from 9 - 11 am
You can register for these clinics here, but walk-ins are also welcome.