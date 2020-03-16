Allen County Public Health suspending some services in midst of COVID-19 response

It’s all hands on deck at Allen County Public Health as they help the community move through the coronavirus pandemic.
To meet the needs of the current situation, several services have been put on hold as they are in their “Continuity of Operation Plan”. There will be no clinics, immunization appointments, or health promotion programs, among a few other things. The biggest concern they have been hearing are questions about COVID-19 testing. At this point, there is a joint effort between the two hospitals to release more specific answers about a combined response at a news conference being held Tuesday morning. Allen County Public Health has this advice for now.
Prevention and Health Promotion Services Director Tami Gough says, “Until that is in place however, you just need to consult with your traditional health provider for testing. Health departments all across the state, it’s not just here in Allen County, all across the state, health Departments do not do COVID testing. We are the ones who investigate the cases and trace the contacts for them.”
Gough says it’s best to call the health department before going to see if what you are needing will be available.