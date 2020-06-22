Allen County Public Health taking appointments for immunizations

When the novel coronavirus hit it was like time started to stand still with quarantines and all attention was focused on it.
Local health officials are encouraging people not to forget about other deadly diseases that we have been able to control through immunizations. Allen County Public Health had to shut its doors for several weeks which stopped the ability for many parents to get their children vaccinated. Immunizations are down 47% this year compared to the same time last year at the health department. They are now taking appointments to get the shots your child needs, especially if they are heading back into the classroom this fall.
Allen County Public Health Director of Nursing Deb Roberts adds, “It is extremely important to remember that it’s not just COVID that we need to worry about. There are other diseases, pertussis, chickenpox, and measles. Those are kinds of things that children need to be vaccinated for.”
You can contact Allen County Public Health at 419-228-4457 to schedule an appointment.