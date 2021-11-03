As the Ohio Department of Health announces that approved pediatric covid vaccines can begin today Allen County Public Health is preparing for availability at their clinics.
The approved Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years will be available starting next Wednesday November 10th. The health department will be offering them at their clinics at the old Elder Beerman site at the Lima Mall. According to the States covid-dashboard for children it shows Allen County has seen just over 2-thousand children under the age of 18 diagnosed with covid since the start of the pandemic. Health officials are encouraging parents to consider the vaccination of their children to protect the whole family.
Allen County Health Commissioner Brandon Fischer explains, “We are seeing some hospitalizations and deaths that take place where the child may have tested positive earlier and then once the Delta variant gets in that household it spreads and it impacts mom, dad, brother, sister and grandparents and has a negative impact there.”
Fischer says that cases of covid in Allen County are at a plateau as they are seeing 40 to 50 new cases a day for the past several days.