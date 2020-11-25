Allen County Public Health urges people to celebrate small this Thanksgiving

Allen County Public Health is encouraging residents to celebrate small.
If you have planned a larger gathering than what has been suggested due to COVID for Thanksgiving, it’s not too late to change those plans. They suggest you limit your gathering to household members. Those people you have been living with on a daily basis throughout the pandemic. Their reasoning is that it’s risky bringing someone from outside your “bubble”.
Tami Gough, Prevention and Health Promotions Services Director with Allen County Public Health adds, “When someone comes to your household it’s not just hem coming to your household it’s whoever they’ve been exposed to recently that may have the virus and they don’t know they’ve been exposed to the virus. So. When it’s your own household members and you have your own routine down as far as cleaning up after each other and isolating from each other if necessary that’s easier to do than when you have guests coming into your homes.”
If you do decide to have a larger gathering, they strongly suggest masking up, have hand sanitizer around and wash your hands often, and social distance.