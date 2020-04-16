Allen County Public Health urging public to stay the course in fight against COVID-19

Allen County Public Health is urging the public to stay the course as we continue the fight against the coronavirus.
As Allen County COVID-19 numbers continues to rise, local health officials say it remains manageable. In just a week, the number of confirmed cases in Allen County has more than doubled. The numbers are much lower than early predictions were calling for and that may be due to early precautions that were taken.
"The whole point of all of our precautions that we've been taking and the social distances, the stay at home order, the whole point of those were to keep the number manageable so our health care system can handle the cases that come into the hospitals, so we are doing that. The community is to be commended for doing what we are needing to do to stop the spread," said Tami Gough, Allen County Public Health.
While there has been much talk of when to reopen the state and how to do it, Allen County Public Health believes we need to continue what we have been doing, it's making a difference.
"We need to stay the course and do what's working. They say just keep doing what got you here and maintain our precautions until we understand the virus better," added Gough.