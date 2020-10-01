Allen County has been given a clean bill of health when it comes to their finances.
County Auditor Rachael Gilroy has announced that the county has received a “clean” audit for the 2nd year in a row. Gilroy says that it is quite an accomplishment and credits her staff and all the county departments. She adds that it takes team work to make sure all policies and procedures are followed win it comes to the finances.
Allen County Auditor Rachael Gilroy explains, “A clean audit means there were no findings against any of our departments. No recovery needed from anything. All of or finances are properly spent and accounted for.”
The clean audit was for 2019 and the state auditor will be coming to present them an award.