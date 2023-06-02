Allen County Regional Transit Authority hosting an open house and hiring event

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Now is the ideal time to consider pursuing a career as a bus driver.
The Allen County Regional Transit Authority is hosting an open house and hiring event on June 5th, running from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is open to all and will have snacks and refreshments for attendees. If you're interested in working with them, you will have a chance to interview with managers right away. They have numerous open positions, and you don't need a CDL as they give on-the-job training. When attending, it's important to carry a valid driver's license and your resume.
"You can come through, take a tour of our facilities, we will have a bus and a van parked out so candidates will be actually able to see, sit in the seat, see what it feels like to be on a bus. We are always looking, right now we are looking for bus operators, must have a valid driver's license and be over 18 years old. We are also looking for a second shift dispatcher and second shift fuelers and washers," stated Lori McGuire, transportation manager at Allen County RTA.
To obtain additional details about the hiring event, don't hesitate to contact the RTA at 419-222-2782.